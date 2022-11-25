Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-25 pm EST
338.05 PTS   -6.33%
02:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.44% This Week to Settle at $7.0240 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pEnel Chile says agreement with Shell to bring $500 million positive impact
RE
01:23pIn Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.44% This Week to Settle at $7.0240 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 02:07pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 72.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 11.44% to $7.0240 per million British thermal units this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $1.145 or 19.48% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 4, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 28.40 cents or 3.89%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 27.44% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 97.25% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 28.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.44% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 88.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.32% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 10.53%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.294 or 88.31%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1406ET

02:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 11.44% This Week to Settle at $7.0240 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pEnel Chile says agreement with Shell to bring $500 million positive impact
RE
01:23pIn Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
RE
01:22pEnel Chile says agreement with Shell to bring $500 mln positive impact
RE
12:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken Following Late Reversal by Commodities
MT
12:36pSector Update: Energy
MT
09:19aSector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
09:06aSector Update: Energy
MT
09:01aNatural Gas Drops Early Despite Cold Western Weather
MT
09:00aItaly govt to oppose Piombino city appeal against new LNG terminal
RE
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral