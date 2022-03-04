Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.21% This Week to Settle at $5.0160 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 54.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.21% to $5.0160 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $1.075 or 27.28% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021

--Today it is up 29.40 cents or 6.23%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 20.53% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 104.23% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 85.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 34.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 67.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.286 or 34.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1515ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising as Oil Rebounds to Near $112 Per Barrel
MT
01:21pU.s. natural gas futures extend gains, prices up 5%…
RE
01:02pU.S. oil and gas rig count holds steady this week -Baker Hughes
RE
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks, Treasury Yields Dive Amid Strong J..
MT
12:26pShell buys cargo of Russian crude loading mid-March from Trafigura
RE
12:00pTRACKINSIGHT : Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dominates Markets
TI
11:28aRussian Company Novatek Confirms Gas Supply Commitments Amid Ukraine Invasion
MT
10:25aEnsign Energy Services Loses Near 6% as Swings to Q4 2021 Loss
MT
10:05aNord Stream 1 says gas supplies to Europe via pipeline continue
RE
10:04aAlvopetro Energy Shares Edge Up as Company Details February Sales Volumes, Start of 202..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral