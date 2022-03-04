Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.21% This Week to Settle at $5.0160 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 54.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.21% to $5.0160 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $1.075 or 27.28% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021

--Today it is up 29.40 cents or 6.23%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 20.53% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 104.23% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 85.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 34.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 67.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.286 or 34.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1515ET