Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.60% This Week to Settle at $6.4000 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 71.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.60% to $6.4000 per million British thermal units this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $1.441 or 29.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Today it is up 42.50 cents or 7.11%

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 33.88% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 79.72% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 16.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.88% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 72.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.67 or 71.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1504ET