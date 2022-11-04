Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-04 pm EDT
299.23 PTS   +6.96%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 12.60% This Week to Settle at $6.4000 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 71.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 12.60% to $6.4000 per million British thermal units this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $1.441 or 29.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Today it is up 42.50 cents or 7.11%

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 33.88% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 79.72% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 16.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.88% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 72.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.38% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.67 or 71.58%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1504ET

02:09pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:36pU.s. natural gas futures extend gains in volatile trade, up by 5…
RE
01:21pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rise Af..
MT
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four - Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pUkraine has enough gas for winter, prime minister says
RE
11:23aEnbridge greenlights C$3.6 billion gas pipeline expansion in Canada
RE
11:06aEnbridge Up 4% in US Trading as Books Higher Q3 Adjusted EPS Year Over Year, Details Ex..
MT
10:15aDuke sees big benefits from U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
RE
09:57aNatural Gas Rises Despite Mild Weather, Big Storage Injection
MT
09:05aSector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Friday
MT
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral