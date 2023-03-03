Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
141.07 PTS   +8.97%
Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Back Away Slightly from Midday Highs
MT
Sector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 18.09% This Week to Settle at $3.0090 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 18.09% This Week to Settle at $3.0090 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 46.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 18.09% to $3.0090 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 73.40 cents or 32.26% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending July 22, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 24.40 cents or 8.82%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Off 68.92% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 45.15% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 40.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 45.15% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 80.43% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.466 or 32.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1503ET

03:49p Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Back Away Slightly from Midday Highs
MT
03:32p Sector Update: Energy
MT
03:04p Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 18.09% This Week to Settle at $3.0090 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:29p Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise as WTI Crude Nears $80 Per Barrel
MT
01:04p Sector Update: Energy
MT
01:01p U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:48p Dow Rises, Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Services Print for February, Pushing..
MT
11:56a Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot
RE
09:41a Natural Gas Trading Higher as Forecasts See Colder Weather Coming for Most States
MT
09:40a Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish