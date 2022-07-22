Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-07-22 pm EDT
383.23 PTS   +4.73%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 18.29% This Week to Settle at $8.2990 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained $1.28 per million British thermal units, or 18.29% to $8.2990 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending Oct. 20, 2006

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up $2.569 or 44.83% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2005

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 2, 2009

--Today it is up 36.70 cents or 4.63%

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 10.97% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 133.05% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 104.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 123.27% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 46.03% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 53.01%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.569 or 122.49%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1510ET

TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish