S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-30 pm EST
209.43 PTS   -1.89%
03:36pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 19.97% This Year to Settle at $4.4750 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pU.S. lease sale off Alaska coast draws one bid
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 19.97% This Year to Settle at $4.4750 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 03:08pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 74.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 19.97% to $4.4750 per million British thermal units this year


--Up for three consecutive years

--Up $2.286 or 104.43% over the last three years

--Largest three year net and percentage gain since year end 2005

--This quarter it is down $2.291 or 33.86%

--Largest one quarter net decline since the third quarter of 2008

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since the fourth quarter of 2021

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month it is down $2.455 or 35.43%

--Largest one month net decline since June 2022

--Largest one month percentage decline since Dec. 2018

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is down 50.50 cents or 10.14%

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $2.125 or 32.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending March 14, 2003

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 8.40 cents or 1.84%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 80.70 cents or 15.28% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 53.77% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 20.39% from its 52-week low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Rose 19.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 53.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 20.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 70.90% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1507ET

Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral