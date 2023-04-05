Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.33% to Settle at $2.1550 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 4.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.33% to $2.1550 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.80 cents or 2.77% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 77.74% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 64.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.35% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 8.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.99% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.32 or 51.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1509ET