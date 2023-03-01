Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:46:06 2023-03-01 pm EST
131.61 PTS   +2.33%
03:30pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:15pIndian refiners churn record amounts of crude in January
RE
03:14pCanadian producers predict C$40 billion 2023 upstream oil and gas investment
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.33% to Settle at $2.8110 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 6.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.33% to $2.8110 per million British thermal units today


--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 73.80 cents or 35.60% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Off 70.96% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 35.60% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 40.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.62% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 35.60% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 81.72% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.664 or 37.18%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1505ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:30pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:15pIndian refiners churn record amounts of crude in January
RE
03:14pCanadian producers predict C$40 billion 2023 upstream oil and gas investment
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.33% to Settle at $2.8110 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Posting Large Wednesday Gains
MT
01:23pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:01pHigher Treasury Yields Following Smaller-Than-Expected Factory Activity Leave US Equiti..
MT
12:29pPublic Service Enterprise Group Proposes $2.54 Billion Extension of Gas System Moderniz..
MT
11:13aBMO Notes Capex Growth to Moderate in Canada
MT
10:56aEU should relax criteria for energy aid, says German government paper
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish