Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.33% to Settle at $2.8110 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 6.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.33% to $2.8110 per million British thermal units today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 73.80 cents or 35.60% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Off 70.96% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 35.60% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 40.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.62% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 35.60% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 81.72% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.664 or 37.18%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1505ET