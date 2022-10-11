Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-10-11 pm EDT
318.51 PTS   +3.47%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.50% to Settle at $6.5960 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 16.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.50% to $6.5960 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 31.86% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 85.23% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 19.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 77.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.11% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.866 or 76.84%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1500ET

