Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.50% to Settle at $6.5960 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 16.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.50% to $6.5960 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 31.86% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 85.23% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 19.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 77.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.11% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.866 or 76.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1500ET