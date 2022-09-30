Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 24.74% This Quarter to Settle at $6.7660 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained $1.34 per million British thermal units, or 24.74% to $6.7660 per million British thermal units this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the first quarter of 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is down $2.361 or 25.87%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 22.60 cents or 3.23%

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down $2.57 or 27.53% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Jan. 9, 2015, when the market fell for seven straight weeks

--Today it is down 10.80 cents or 1.57%

--Off 30.10% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 90.00% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 20.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 82.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.00% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.036 or 81.39%

