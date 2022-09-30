Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:44 2022-09-30 pm EDT
316.79 PTS   -1.57%
03:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Caught Up in Late Selloff
MT
03:43pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:10pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 24.74% This Quarter to Settle at $6.7660 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 24.74% This Quarter to Settle at $6.7660 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained $1.34 per million British thermal units, or 24.74% to $6.7660 per million British thermal units this quarter


--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the first quarter of 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is down $2.361 or 25.87%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 22.60 cents or 3.23%

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down $2.57 or 27.53% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Jan. 9, 2015, when the market fell for seven straight weeks

--Today it is down 10.80 cents or 1.57%

--Off 30.10% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 90.00% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 20.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 82.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.00% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.036 or 81.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1509ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Caught Up in Late Selloff
MT
03:43pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:10pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 24.74% This Quarter to Settle at $6.7660 -- Data Tal..
DJ
01:36pSector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Higher This Afternoon
MT
01:35pU.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes
RE
01:17pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:08pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Head for..
MT
01:07pMoldovan Deputy Prime Minister says Gazprom has informed Moldova that October supplies ..
RE
01:07pMoldovan deputy prime minister says gazprom has informed moldova…
RE
12:44pA tale of two borrowers: investors punish Britain but spare Germ..
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish