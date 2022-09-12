Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-09-12 pm EDT
388.30 PTS   +3.47%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.16% to Settle at $8.2490 -- Data Talk

09/12/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 25.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.16% to $8.2490 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 40.70 cents or 5.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Off 14.78% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 131.65% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 57.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 121.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 46.36% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 9.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.519 or 121.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 1459ET

Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish