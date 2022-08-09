Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-09 pm EDT
366.32 PTS   +3.15%
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Despite Midday Reversal by Crude Oil
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
US Oil Production to Rise to a Record in 2023, the Energy Information Administration Says
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.22% to Settle at $7.8330 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 24.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.22% to $7.8330 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 15.97% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 119.97% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 91.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 110.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.06% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.103 or 110.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1504ET

01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Despite Midday Reversal by Crude Oil
MT
01:19pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:55pUS Oil Production to Rise to a Record in 2023, the Energy Information Administration Sa..
MT
12:52pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall as Investors Await Jul..
MT
12:17pExplainer-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
RE
10:20aBerenberg on The Natural Gas Risks in Europe
MT
09:31aNatural Gas Moves Higher even as Eastern Temperatures Moderate, Lowering Demand
MT
09:29aItaly's Eni to Export 4.5 Billion Cubic Meters of LNG From Congo Republic by 2025
DJ
09:28aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:15aTurkey's new drill ship to operate outside disputed waters in Mediterranean
RE
