Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.22% to Settle at $7.8330 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 24.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.22% to $7.8330 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 15.97% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 119.97% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 91.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 110.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.06% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.103 or 110.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

