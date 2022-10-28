Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-10-28 pm EDT
266.04 PTS   -3.29%
01:26pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Jump as Treasury Yields Rise on Core Inflation Print
MT
01:20pSector Update: Energy Stocks Pulled Higher in Broadly Stronger Friday Market
MT
01:06pU.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.87% This Week to Settle at $5.6840 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. (new front month) delivery gained 21.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.87% to $5.6840 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 19, 2022

--Snaps a nine week losing streak

--Today it is down 19.10 cents or 3.25%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 7.10 cents or 1.26% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Off 41.28% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 59.62% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 4.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.28% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 52.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 63.04% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 15.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.954 or 52.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1503ET

