Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.00% to Settle at $2.3660 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 9.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.00% to $2.3660 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 35.90 cents or 17.89% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 75.56% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 18.83% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 67.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.29% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 18.83% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 84.61% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 6.77%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.109 or 47.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1457ET