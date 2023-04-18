Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:40:21 2023-04-18 pm EDT
117.85 PTS   +2.99%
03:28pPermian in spotlight as energy dealmaking gathers steam
RE
03:15pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:06pPG&E Unit Says California Regulator Confirms Company Reduced Emissions by More than 20%, Two Years Ahead of Schedule
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.00% to Settle at $2.3660 -- Data Talk

04/18/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 9.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.00% to $2.3660 per million British thermal units today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 35.90 cents or 17.89% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Up nine of the past 13 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 75.56% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 18.83% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 67.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.29% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 18.83% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 84.61% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 6.77%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.109 or 47.13%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1457ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:28pPermian in spotlight as energy dealmaking gathers steam
RE
03:15pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:06pPG&E Unit Says California Regulator Confirms Company Reduced Emissions by More than 20%..
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.00% to Settle at $2.3660 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:58pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:46pUS Oil Stocks to Remain 'Rangebound' on Expected 'Lackluster' Q1 Earnings, BofA Says
MT
01:32pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:01pInvestors Weigh Mega-Cap Earnings, Pulling US Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds Lower
MT
12:28pTourmaline Oil and Clean Energy Fuels to Build Network of Compressed Natural-Gas Statio..
MT
12:28pSouthern Energy petroleum and natural gas sales rise in 2022
AN
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer