S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:46 2022-12-27 pm EST
239.63 PTS   +2.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.00% to Settle at $5.2820 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 20.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.00% to $5.2820 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 28.30 cents or 5.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 45.43% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 48.33% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 30.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 42.10% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 65.65% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.552 or 41.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1501ET

Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral