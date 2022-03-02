Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.13% to Settle at $4.7620 -- Data Talk

03/02/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 18.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.13% to $4.7620 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 36.00 cents or 8.18% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 24.56% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 93.89% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 69.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 28.11% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 69.03% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.032 or 27.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1500ET

