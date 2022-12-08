Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.18% to Settle at $5.9620 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 23.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.18% to $5.9620 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 49.30 cents or 9.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Off 38.41% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 67.42% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 56.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 60.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 61.23% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 13.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.232 or 59.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1505ET