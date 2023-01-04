Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.61% to Settle at $4.1720 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 18.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.61% to $4.1720 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 56.90% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 9.73% from its 52-week low of $3.802 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Rose 7.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.988 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 72.87% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down 30.30 cents or 6.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

