Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 10.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.73% to $2.2380 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 27, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 13.70 cents or 6.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 76.88% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 12.41% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 68.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.36% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 12.41% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.45% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 7.14%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.237 or 49.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

