Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.75% to Settle at $6.9970 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 31.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.75% to $6.9970 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 71.90 cents or 11.45% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 10, 2008

--Up 167.27% from its 52-week low of $2.618 hit Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Rose 167.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 88.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.50% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 24.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.267 or 87.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

