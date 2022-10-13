Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 4.76% to Settle at $6.7410 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 30.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.76% to $6.7410 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 30.36% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 89.30% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 18.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 81.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.16% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.011 or 80.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1501ET