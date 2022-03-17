Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.10% to Settle at $4.9900 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 24.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.10% to $4.9900 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 42.20 cents or 9.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 20.94% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 103.18% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 101.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 34.25% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 67.55% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.36%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.26 or 33.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1505ET