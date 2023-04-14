Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-04-14 pm EDT
108.25 PTS   +7.09%
03:14pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.12% This Week to Settle at $2.1140 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:45pSector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Lower Friday Afternoon
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.12% This Week to Settle at $2.1140 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 10.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.12% to $2.1140 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Today it is up 10.70 cents or 5.33%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 78.16% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 6.18% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 71.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.33% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 6.18% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.25% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.60%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.361 or 52.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1503ET

