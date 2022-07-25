Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.16% to Settle at $8.7270 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 42.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.16% to $8.7270 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 79.50 cents or 10.02% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 6.38% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 145.07% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 112.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 134.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 43.25% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 60.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.997 or 133.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

07-25-22 1458ET