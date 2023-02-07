Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:44:42 2023-02-07 pm EST
121.73 PTS   +5.82%
03:29pSector Update: Energy Stocks Ending On High Note Late Tuesday
MT
03:18pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.17% to Settle at $2.5840 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.17% to Settle at $2.5840 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 12.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.17% to $2.5840 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.40 cents or 7.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 73.31% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 7.22% from its 52-week low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down 39.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.06% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 7.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 83.20% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.891 or 42.26%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1500ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:29pSector Update: Energy Stocks Ending On High Note Late Tuesday
MT
03:18pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.17% to Settle at $2.5840 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pU.S. power use to slide in 2023 from record high on weaker economic activity
RE
01:17pU.S. power use to slide in 2023 from record high on weaker economic activity
RE
12:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Midday Trading
MT
12:58pExchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Climb as Investors Anticipate Rate Movement Clues in..
MT
12:46pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:38pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas -2-
DJ
12:00pFTSE 100 outperforms thanks to record BP profit
AN
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish