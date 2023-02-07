Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.17% to Settle at $2.5840 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 12.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.17% to $2.5840 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.40 cents or 7.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 73.31% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 7.22% from its 52-week low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down 39.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.06% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 7.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 83.20% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $1.891 or 42.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1500ET