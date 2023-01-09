Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2023-01-09 pm EST
179.62 PTS   +3.41%
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.39% to Settle at $3.9100 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGoldman Sachs says warm winter weather a risk to gas price view
RE
01:44pBelgium to extend life of two nuclear reactors by 10 years
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.39% to Settle at $3.9100 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 20.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.39% to $3.9100 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 59.61% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 52-week low of $3.71 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Down 4.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.28% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 5.39% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.71 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 74.57% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 12.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 56.50 cents or 12.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1459ET

