S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Delayed USA  -  04/07 02:30:02 pm EDT
298.09 PTS   +5.60%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.47% to Settle at $6.3590 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 33.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.47% to $6.3590 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2008

--Up 152.14% from its 52-week low of $2.522 hit Thursday, April 8, 2021

--Rose 152.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 71.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.65% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.629 or 70.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1501ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:25pSempra wins extension on Texas LNG project; NextDecade also seeks extension
RE
01:40pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks' Losses Gaining Speed after Crude Oil Turns Lower Again
MT
12:52pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop While Treasury Yields ..
MT
11:53aScotiabank's Economist Says Thursday's Canada Federal Budget Will Be "Out of Touch;" 4t..
MT
11:44aUS shale gas, LNG firms meet European countries over supply crisis
RE
11:38aGreek PM warns of populism if Europe fails to tackle energy crisis
RE
10:43aUBS Outlines Production Estimates For Bakken Crude, Natural gas, NGLs
MT
10:41aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Greater Decrease Than Expected in Week Ended April 1
MT
10:32aEIA Natural Gas Inventories -33 bcf vs -28 bcf Est vs 26 bcf Prior
MT
10:32aFIRST OIL : EIA Natural Gas Inventories -33 bcf vs -28 bcf Est vs 26 bcf Prior
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish