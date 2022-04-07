Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.47% to Settle at $6.3590 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 33.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.47% to $6.3590 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2008

--Up 152.14% from its 52-week low of $2.522 hit Thursday, April 8, 2021

--Rose 152.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 71.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.65% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.629 or 70.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1501ET