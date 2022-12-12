Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:41 2022-12-12 pm EST
302.00 PTS   +4.93%
Most relevantAll News

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.48% to Settle at $6.5870 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 34.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.48% to $6.5870 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $1.118 or 20.44% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 31.95% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 84.98% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 73.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.95% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 77.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 57.17% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.95%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.857 or 76.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1503ET

