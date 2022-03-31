Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 51.26% This Quarter to Settle at $5.6420 -- Data Talk

03/31/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained $1.91 per million British thermal units, or 51.26% to $5.6420 per million British thermal units this quarter


--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the third quarter of 2021

--Up seven of the past eight quarters

--This month it is up $1.24 or 28.17%

--Largest one month net gain since Sept. 2021

--Largest one month percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--Today it is up 3.70 cents or 0.66%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 30.60 cents or 5.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up nine of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Off 10.61% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 129.72% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 113.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 51.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 63.31% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.912 or 51.26%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1506ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:34pUS to Tap Oil Reserves for 1 Million Barrels a Day to Combat Gasoline Prices, Supply Cr..
MT
01:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Thursday; Crude Oil Slides on Plans for Strategic Res..
MT
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks, Treasury Yields Drop on Inflation ..
MT
12:44pU.S. oil output fell 2% in Jan to lowest since Sept -EIA
RE
12:30pSCOTIABANK NOWCAST : Early Take on Canadian GDP in February Lowers Q1 Growth to 5.05% Q/Q ..
MT
12:26pEuropean Bourses Close Lower Amid Ukraine-Russia War Uncertainty, Inflation Concerns
MT
11:36aScotiabank Says Canada's Economy Is Exceeding Central Bank Expectations; Adds to Case f..
MT
11:11aPUTIN TELLS EUROPE : pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas
RE
11:03aRussia Demands Payment in Rubles for Natural Gas Starting Friday
MT
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Natural Gas ETFs for playing a deeper supply crisis
TI
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral