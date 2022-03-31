Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 51.26% This Quarter to Settle at $5.6420 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained $1.91 per million British thermal units, or 51.26% to $5.6420 per million British thermal units this quarter
--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the third quarter of 2021
--Up seven of the past eight quarters
--This month it is up $1.24 or 28.17%
--Largest one month net gain since Sept. 2021
--Largest one month percentage gain since Jan. 2022
--Up two of the past three months
--Today it is up 3.70 cents or 0.66%
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 30.60 cents or 5.73% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Up nine of the past 12 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Off 10.61% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Up 129.72% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021
--Rose 113.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Up 51.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Off 63.31% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Year-to-date it is up $1.912 or 51.26%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
