Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 12.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.04% to $2.2660 per million British thermal units this week

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 7.60 cents or 3.47%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 76.59% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 13.81% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 70.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.69% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 13.81% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.26% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.209 or 49.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

