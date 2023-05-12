Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 12.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.04% to $2.2660 per million British thermal units this week
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 7.60 cents or 3.47%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 76.59% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 13.81% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Down 70.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 45.69% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Up 13.81% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Off 85.26% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is down 5.98%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.209 or 49.36%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-12-23 1457ET