Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.44% to Settle at $2.3140 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 14.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.44% to $2.3140 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 24.10 cents or 11.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 76.10% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 11.63% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 49.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.53% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 11.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 84.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 13.79%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.161 or 48.29%

