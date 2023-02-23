Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-02-23 pm EST
113.54 PTS   +5.53%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.44% to Settle at $2.3140 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 14.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.44% to $2.3140 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 24.10 cents or 11.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 76.10% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 11.63% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 49.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.53% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 11.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 84.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 13.79%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.161 or 48.29%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1503ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:41pSector Update: Energy Stocks Staging Late Rally
MT
03:25pMCF Energy Upsizes Subscription-Receipt Offering to C$12 Million on High Demand
MT
03:19pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Feb. 23
MT
03:17pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.44% to Settle at $2.3140 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:09pSector Update: Stocks, Commodity Prices Rising Thursday
MT
01:30pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:49pStocks Drop in Midday Trading After Earlier Gains, Pulling Exchange-Traded Funds Lower
MT
12:02pLaurentian Bank on Economic Forecasts for Canada's Provinces; 2nd of 3 Parts
MT
11:47aLaurentian Bank on Economic Forecasts for Canada's Provinces; 1st of 3 Parts
MT
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish