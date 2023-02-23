Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.44% to Settle at $2.3140 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 14.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.44% to $2.3140 per million British thermal units today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 24.10 cents or 11.63% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year
--Off 76.10% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 11.63% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
--Down 49.34% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 44.53% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Up 11.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
--Off 84.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is down 13.79%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.161 or 48.29%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
