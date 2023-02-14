Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:43:35 2023-02-14 pm EST
124.17 PTS   +6.12%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.74% to Settle at $2.5670 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 16.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.74% to $2.5670 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 73.48% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 52-week low of $2.396 hit Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Down 40.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.47% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 7.14% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.396 hit Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Off 83.31% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.908 or 42.64%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1458ET

TrendsBearishBearishBearish