Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.89% to Settle at $9.3290 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 60.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.89% to $9.3290 per million British thermal units today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 1, 2008

--Up 161.98% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 143.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 150.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.34% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.599 or 150.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1500ET