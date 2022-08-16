Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-16 pm EDT
435.01 PTS   +6.65%
Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 16
MT
Crude Oil Trades To a Six Month Low, Natural Gas Testing the 14 Year High, notes Robert Yawger
MT
Industrial Production Rises More Than Expected in July on Strong Vehicle Output
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.89% to Settle at $9.3290 -- Data Talk

08/16/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 60.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.89% to $9.3290 per million British thermal units today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 1, 2008

--Up 161.98% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 143.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 150.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.34% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.599 or 150.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1500ET

Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 16
MT
Crude Oil Trades To a Six Month Low, Natural Gas Testing the 14 Year High, notes Robert..
MT
Industrial Production Rises More Than Expected in July on Strong Vehicle Output
MT
Marathon gets more time to build LNG import project in Alaska
RE
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Paring Early Declines; Crude Oil Continues Retreat
MT
Germany secures LNG supply commitments as Russia sees new gas price surge
RE
Brazil 2022 trade surplus outlook dims, but record still in reach
RE
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Mixed While Treasury Yields Rise
MT
Ukraine's state gas transit company says russian natural gas nom…
RE
