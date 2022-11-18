Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.21% This Week to Settle at $6.3030 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 42.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.21% to $6.3030 per million British thermal units this week

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 6.60 cents or 1.04%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 34.89% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 77.00% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 24.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 69.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.01% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.573 or 68.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

