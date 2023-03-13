Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.24% to Settle at $2.6060 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 17.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.24% to $2.6060 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 73.08% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 25.71% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 44.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.54% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 25.71% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 83.05% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.869 or 41.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

