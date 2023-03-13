Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
127.03 PTS   +7.10%
03:27pSoybean Futures Slide as Market Uncertainty Swirls -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.24% to Settle at $2.6060 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:34pU.S. shale production set to rise to highest since Dec 2019 in April -EIA
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.24% to Settle at $2.6060 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 17.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.24% to $2.6060 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 73.08% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 25.71% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 44.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.54% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 25.71% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 83.05% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.869 or 41.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1502ET

01:54pVenture Global LNG to go ahead with phase 2 of Plaquemines, La., export plant
RE
01:53pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:03pFalling Probability of Aggressive Fed Policy Move Leaves US Equities Higher, Exchange-T..
MT
10:54aSaudi Aramco Vies for Kenya Petroleum Supply Contract
MT
09:50aSector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Monday Morning
MT
09:39aNatural Gas Moves Higher as Forecasts See March Cold Sticking Around for Most States
MT
09:38aSector Update: Energy
MT
