S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
114.57 PTS   +6.16%
03:15pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.62% to Settle at $2.2750 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pCalifornia city can't enforce natural gas ban, appeals court says
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 7.62% to Settle at $2.2750 -- Data Talk

04/17/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 16.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.62% to $2.2750 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 26.80 cents or 13.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Up eight of the past 12 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Off 76.50% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 14.26% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 70.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.47% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 14.26% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.21% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 2.66%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.20 or 49.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1501ET

