  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-15 pm EST
309.16 PTS   +6.16%
03:12pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Dec. 15
MT
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.40% to Settle at $6.9700 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:30pSector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Thursday Afternoon
MT
Summary 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.40% to Settle at $6.9700 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 54.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.40% to $6.9700 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 28.00% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 95.73% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 85.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 87.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.68% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.24 or 86.86%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1458ET

