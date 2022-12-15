Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.40% to Settle at $6.9700 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 54.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.40% to $6.9700 per million British thermal units today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
--Off 28.00% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 95.73% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
--Rose 85.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 28.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 87.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Off 54.68% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is up 0.58%
--Year-to-date it is up $3.24 or 86.86%
12-15-22 1458ET