Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-07 pm EST
327.65 PTS   +9.34%
02:01pSector Update: Energy Stocks Climbing Monday but Crude Oil Lower
MT
01:41pExxon Mobil to start gas reserve seismic surveys in Greece
RE
01:32pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 8.50% to Settle at $6.9440 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 54.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.50% to $6.9440 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 96.90 cents or 16.22% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 28.26% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 95.00% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 27.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 86.82% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.84% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.214 or 86.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1500ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:01pSector Update: Energy Stocks Climbing Monday but Crude Oil Lower
MT
01:41pExxon Mobil to start gas reserve seismic surveys in Greece
RE
01:32pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:58pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Choppy A..
MT
12:13pUkraine state gas transit company says russian natural gas nomin…
RE
10:55aIndia's ONGC applies to retain 20% in Russia's Sakhalin-1- source
RE
09:34aNatural Gas Rises to a Six-Week High as Forecasts See Colder Temperatures on the Way
MT
09:23aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:21aDuke Energy Promotes VP to Diversity Chief
DJ
09:11aSector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral