  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-30 pm EST
323.81 PTS   -4.41%
Sector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.05% This Month to Settle at $6.9300 -- Data Talk
DJ
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sliding Despite Wednesday Rebound by Crude Oil
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.05% This Month to Settle at $6.9300 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 57.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.05% to $6.9300 per million British thermal units this month


--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Aug. 2022

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--Up six of the past nine months

--Today it is down 30.50 cents or 4.22%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 28.41% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 94.61% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 62.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 86.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.94% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.20 or 85.79%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1500ET

Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral