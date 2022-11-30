Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.05% This Month to Settle at $6.9300 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 57.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.05% to $6.9300 per million British thermal units this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Aug. 2022

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--Up six of the past nine months

--Today it is down 30.50 cents or 4.22%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 28.41% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 94.61% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 62.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 86.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.94% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.20 or 85.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1500ET