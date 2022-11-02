Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.70% to Settle at $6.2680 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 55.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.70% to $6.2680 per million British thermal units today

--Off 35.25% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 76.02% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 68.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.24% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.538 or 68.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1459ET