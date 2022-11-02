Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-02 pm EDT
293.24 PTS   +9.61%
01:13pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:47pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Lower Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
10:51aChesapeake points to rising costs in fastest-growing U.S. gas field
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 9.70% to Settle at $6.2680 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 55.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 9.70% to $6.2680 per million British thermal units today


--Off 35.25% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 76.02% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 68.63% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 59.24% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.538 or 68.04%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1459ET

Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral