Gas outflow from last Nord Stream leaks has ended, Denmark cites company as saying

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's Energy Agency
said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that
stable pressure had been achieved in the damaged Nord Stream 1
pipeline and that this indicates the outflow of natural gas from
the last leaks had now halted.
A total of four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1
and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden last
week.
While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the
suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been
spewing out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since
Monday.
On Saturday, it was announced that gas was no longer flowing
out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
