  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  News
  Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:44 2022-09-30 pm EDT
316.79 PTS   -1.57%
Gas outflow from last Nord Stream leaks has ended, Denmark cites company as saying

10/02/2022 | 07:48am EDT
COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline and that this indicates the outflow of natural gas from the last leaks had now halted.

A total of four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden last week.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since Monday.

On Saturday, it was announced that gas was no longer flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
