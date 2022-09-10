Advanced search
Homepage
Indexes
United States
USA
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA -
03:42 2022-09-09 pm EDT
375.28
PTS
+1.12%
Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
09/10/2022 | 03:06am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the company said versus 42.5 mcm on Friday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
© Reuters 2022
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
