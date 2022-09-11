Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:42 2022-09-09 pm EDT
375.28 PTS   +1.12%
Gazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level
RE
Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas -prime minister
RE
Greek PM Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support - source
RE
Gazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level

09/11/2022 | 03:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Gazprom sign is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, the same volume as on Saturday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:42aGazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level
RE
09/10Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas -prime minister
RE
09/10Greek PM Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support - source
RE
09/10Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
RE
09/09Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
09/09U.S. Coast Guard investigates natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana
RE
09/09Energy Up as Oil Prices Rebound -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/09S&P 500 Posts 3.6% Weekly Gain, Snapping Three-Week Losing Streak; Consumer Discretiona..
MT
09/09EQT Well-Positioned to Generate 'Attractive FCF' in Short Term, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
09/09Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
More news
