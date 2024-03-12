MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would send 42 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, up from 42.0 mcm the day before. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
|Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Tuesday at 12 AM ET
