Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  13:44 03/01/2023 GMT
189.86 PTS   -9.39%
01:35pBaker Hughes Awarded Contract to Provide Equipment for Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project in Malaysia
MT
01:29pGerman Inflation Drops to Four-Month Low as Energy Prices Fell
DJ
01:06pDollar set for biggest one-day gain in three months, equities rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

German Inflation Drops to Four-Month Low as Energy Prices Fell

01/03/2023 | 01:29pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Germany's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in December, driven by lower energy costs as fuel prices dropped and the government implemented a one-off subsidy for consumers' utility bills.

The consumer price index--a measure of what consumers pay for goods and services--increased 8.6% in December on year measured by national standards, down from 10% in November, preliminary data from the German statistics office showed Tuesday. This marks the second consecutive fall in inflation, which currently stands at its lowest level since August.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inflation to decrease to 8.8%.

Consumer prices rose 9.6% on year by European Union harmonized standards, easing from November's 11.3% increase.

The decline in inflation was driven by moderating energy prices, the data showed. Prices of household energy and motor fuels increased 24.4% on year in December, down from the 38.7% rise registered in November. Annual food inflation also eased, albeit only slightly, to 20.7% from 21.1% a month earlier.

The German government implemented a one-off discount for utility bills in December, before a cap of electricity and natural gas prices coming into effect from January to cushion households and businesses from high energy prices.

This policy had a downward effect on prices in December but the exact effect can't be quantified yet, Destatis said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 0828ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:35pBaker Hughes Awarded Contract to Provide Equipment for Carbon Capture and Sequestration..
MT
01:29pGerman Inflation Drops to Four-Month Low as Energy Prices Fell
DJ
01:06pDollar set for biggest one-day gain in three months, equities rally
RE
12:50pAnticipation Ahead of Fed Minutes Buoys Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell ..
MT
11:49aBulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Turkey
RE
11:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Bullish Start to 2023 a..
DJ
11:08aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Build on Momentum as Busy Data..
DJ
10:46aBulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Turkey
RE
09:53aGlobal shares rise as investors kick off 2023 in risk-on mode
RE
08:33aMineral Resources Opens Off-Market Takeover Bid for Norwest Energy
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral