Germany extends aid package for energy-intensive firms

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany economy ministry said on
Saturday it was extending the deadline of a 5 billion euro
($4.98 billion) aid package for energy-intensive companies and
was refining details of the programme intended to help firms
cope with soaring power costs.
Companies can apply until the end of September for subsidies
of up to 50 million euros for their increased natural gas and
electricity cost, the ministry said. The previous deadline was
the end of August.
It said Germany was working with the European Commission on
extending the programme period.
More than 200 firms, mostly medium-sized, companies have
sent some 1,000 applications since the programme started in
mid-July, the ministry said, adding that the first funding
tranche was paid out in early August.
($1 = 1.0039 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer
Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Edmund Blair)