Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  11:54 2022-09-22 am EDT
352.37 PTS   -3.85%
11:09aGermany must utilize fiscal policy to support economy - Habeck
RE
10:57aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger Gain Than Expected in Week Ended Sept. 16
MT
10:37aVolkswagen says gas supply stable this winter but could see shortages next year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany must utilize fiscal policy to support economy - Habeck

09/22/2022 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German lower house of Bundestag session, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must fully utilize its fiscal policy to preserve the economy and keep business and industry investments, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

Habeck said the ability of German business and industry to invest was a little worrying given high energy prices, adding that being forced to replace Russian energy imports will cost Europe's biggest economy some 60 billion euros ($58.89 billion) this year and 100 billion next year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will sign contracts to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) during his trip to the United Arab Emirates at the weekend, he added.

($1 = 1.0188 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
11:09aGermany must utilize fiscal policy to support economy - Habeck
RE
10:57aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger Gain Than Expected in Week Ended Sept. 16
MT
10:37aVolkswagen says gas supply stable this winter but could see shortages next year
RE
10:31aUS Natural Gas Stocks Rise by103 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended Sept. 16 Vs. Expected 95 ..
MT
10:17aIncoming Shell CEO Sawan set to fire up renewables drive
RE
09:38aNatural Gas Trading Lower Ahead of Fresh Storage Data as Autumn Weather Takes Hold
MT
09:35aRussian finance ministry seeks to hike oil and gas taxes
RE
09:24aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
MT
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
09:06aSpain-France gas pipeline capacity increased and available, Spain says
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish