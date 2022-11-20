Germany's LNG terminals to cost more than double earlier estimate

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The purchase and maintenance
of floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to help
Germany secure energy supplies and diversify away from Russian
gas, will cost more than 3 billion euros ($3.10 billion) more
than planned, the economy ministry said on Sunday.
Overall, the costs are estimated at about 6.56 billion
euros, the ministry said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel.
That compares with 2.94 billion euros estimated in the country's
2022 budget.
"Further costs have been determined in extensive
consultations with numerous stakeholders and initial forecasts
have been specified," said the ministry on Sunday, citing
operating costs and additional infrastructure on land.
The ministry said the floating terminals were essential for
Europe's biggest economy to compensate for a collapse in
deliveries of Russian gas since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Germany this month completed the construction of its first
floating terminal for LNG at the North Sea port of
Wilhelmshaven.
The parliamentary budget committee has already approved the
additional money required for the terminals.
($1 = 0.9686 euros)
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Jane Merriman)