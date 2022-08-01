Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-01 pm EDT
388.15 PTS   +0.74%
12:59pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Advance While Treasury Yields Slump; Dollar Heads Sharply Lower
MT
12:46pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Prices Sharply Lower in Midday Trading
MT
12:31pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Germany's Rheinenergie to double gas prices from October

08/01/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - German utility Rheinenergie, the energy supplier to the city of Cologne, on Monday said prices to some customers would more than double from Oct. 1, thanks to a 450% jump in gas procurement costs.

Falling Russian gas flows have forced energy suppliers across Europe to buy fuel at significantly higher market prices.

Rheinenergie said it was raising natural gas prices to 18.30 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh) from 7.87 cents currently.

"In a Cologne apartment with 10,000 Kwh of annual consumption, the annual cost increases to around 2,002 euros ($2,056.85) (previously: around 960 euros)," Rheinenergie said in a statement.

It said a levy the government introduced last month on all gas consumers from Oct. 1 was not included in the new listed prices.

District heating prices will also increase to around 705 euros in 2022 for an average Cologne apartment from 407 euros per year.

The company will inform all its natural gas customers of the price increase and monthly prepayment will be adjusted to avoid high annual bills, it said, adding that tenants who pay their energy costs with rent should also take precautions against higher back payments.

($1 = 0.9733 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish