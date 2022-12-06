ICE warns EU gas price cap could see prices rise

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An exchanges operator has
warned the European Union that its proposal to cap gas prices
would make it more likely that prices rise to hit the cap,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
The European Commission last month proposed a cap that would
kick in if the front-month price on the Dutch Title Transfer
Facility (TTF) gas hub exceeded 275 euros ($288) per
megawatt-hour for two weeks, and was 58 euros higher than a
liquefied natural gas reference price for 10 days.
In a memo sent to the Commission, the Intercontinental
Exchange (ICE) - which hosts TTF trading - said that proposal
could in fact drive prices higher, despite it being designed to
cushion EU countries' economies from gas price spikes.
The memo, seen by Reuters, said liquidity providers were
likely to buy back short positions and stop selling TTF gas
futures if prices climbed to even relatively near the cap level,
to cover themselves against the risk of holding those positions
when the cap was triggered - a situation in which they would
face "no certainty about what they are trading and what their
risk is".
The resulting shortage of sellers in the TTF market would
drive up prices, it said.
"Our customer outreach and internal risk assessment suggest
that the mere presence of a cap, significantly increases the
probability of the cap being triggered," the memo said.
The European Commission declined to comment on the memo.
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson held a videocall on
Tuesday with representatives from energy exchanges to discuss
the cap, after the Association of European Energy Exchanges last
week warned of potential negative consequences.
"The EU Commission hears the concerns and arguments
expressed by the representatives of the European Gas Exchanges.
We are aware of them. This is why the proposal includes strong
safeguards," Simson said in a tweet.
The safeguards include that the Commission could immediately
suspend the price cap if it caused negative consequences,
including risks to financial stability or gas flows within
Europe.
The TTF is the most liquid gas futures market in Europe,
attracting a wide range of gas suppliers, wholesalers and
speculators
EU countries are negotiating the planned cap, but remain
divided over it. Some EU diplomats are sceptical a deal would be
reached at a Dec. 13 meeting of energy ministers.
ICE warned the EU proposal could also lead to an 80%
increase in the security deposits that gas market participants
are required to put down to guarantee their trades in case of
default.
"An increase of this size could destabilise the market," the
memo said.
($1 = 0.9537 euros)
(Reporting by Kate Abnett Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad
Editing by Mark Potter)